Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 481,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 255,288 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 82.7% during the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

