Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 21.1 %

Shares of CARA opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

