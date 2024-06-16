Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 616,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGBD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 143,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,207. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

