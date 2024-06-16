CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.5 %

CarMax stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 2,010,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,955. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.