Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $342.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.11.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $372.02 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $216.95 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 103.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

