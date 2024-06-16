Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after purchasing an additional 781,111 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $321.47. 4,195,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.