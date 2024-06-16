CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 104.4% in May

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,907. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.