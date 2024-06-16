Celestia (TIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.08 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $43.08 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00012145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,050,191,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,049,972,602.739548 with 191,016,130.489548 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 7.61769696 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $38,733,016.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

