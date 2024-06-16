Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

