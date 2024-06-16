Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 96 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,808. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

