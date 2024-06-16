Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 277,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,962. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

