Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3,183.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 245,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 441,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:UOCT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.18. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.