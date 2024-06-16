Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. 435,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

