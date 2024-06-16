Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 636,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,676. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.