Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 1,865,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $761.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

