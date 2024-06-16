Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $138.69. 55,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,067. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $145.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

