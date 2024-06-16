Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RYLD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

