Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO stock remained flat at $6.11 during midday trading on Friday. 207,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,973. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

