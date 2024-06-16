Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. 165,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,760. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

