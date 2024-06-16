Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $1,782,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $24.81 on Friday, reaching $1,027.90. 1,047,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,468. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $884.14.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

