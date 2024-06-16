Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 3,505,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,476. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

