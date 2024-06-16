Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.99. The stock had a trading volume of 231,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $491.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

