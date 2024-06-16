Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,917. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,660 shares of company stock worth $3,441,994 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

