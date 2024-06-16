Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 14,568 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,097. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

