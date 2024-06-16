Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. 1,002,525 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

