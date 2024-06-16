Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

CNTA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 191,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

