CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

