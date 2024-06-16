Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $283,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,209,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.44.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.