Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CGIFF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

