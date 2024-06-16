Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,057. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.41 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

