Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.