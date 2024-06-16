China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,762,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 8,483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 442.9 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.36. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,780. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.