China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARCY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.79. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

