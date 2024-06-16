Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 670,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,420. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

