Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CZBS stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124. Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

