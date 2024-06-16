Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,310. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

