Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Clipper Realty Stock Down 0.8 %
Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,310. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.26.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
