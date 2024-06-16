Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 45,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.09. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.63.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
