CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CNX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 166.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 142.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.