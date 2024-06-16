Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Down 11.7% in May

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 159,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,004.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $917.66 and its 200-day moving average is $877.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,048.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

