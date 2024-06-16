Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 52,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

