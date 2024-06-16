Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 492,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 12,692,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,252,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

