Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Comerica Stock Down 1.3 %

CMA opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $11,872,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 160,103 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

