Comparing Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) & ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gaxos.ai and ZoomInfo Technologies are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gaxos.ai and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 3 8 11 0 2.36

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.47%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai N/A -73.09% -68.35% ZoomInfo Technologies 6.24% 12.00% 3.75%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Gaxos.ai and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaxos.ai and ZoomInfo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai $260,000.00 15.32 -$3.95 million N/A N/A ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 3.73 $107.30 million $0.20 61.90

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Gaxos.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

