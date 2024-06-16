Comparing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53% Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 1,471.74%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 237.00%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.56 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.49 Gold Resource $85.20 million 0.47 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -2.12

Golden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

