Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $770.07 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Conflux has a market cap of $770.07 million and $13.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,137.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.28 or 0.00652102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00120480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00038576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00262127 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00042586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00074842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,011,065,495 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,058,693 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,010,758,382.89 with 4,135,758,369.1 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18621769 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $26,972,516.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

