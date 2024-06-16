Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 39,653 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Cooper Companies worth $135,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,397,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. 668,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.