Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $103,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.45. The stock had a trading volume of 431,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,427. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.17 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.95.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

