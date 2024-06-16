Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $142,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $66.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,846,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average is $540.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

