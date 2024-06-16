Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 19,336 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Enpro were worth $44,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 5,227.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,033.71 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

