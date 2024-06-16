Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 591 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $121,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $432,737,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $296.99. 927,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,998. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

